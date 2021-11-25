Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is “ongoing” into the theft of a trailer and quad from a house in Tipperary yesterday (Wednesday, November 24).

The items went missing at the yard in Cahir around 10:00a.m yesterday.

The equipment has not yet been recovered and gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made, as the investigation into the theft continues.

The owner of the Nugent trailer and Yamaha quad took to social media last evening (November 24) in an appeal for information about the theft of the valuable equipment. An image of the ATV which was stolen

The agri-contractor said:

“Hi folks, my Nugent 8×4 trailer & Yamaha Kodiak 450 quad were stolen out of my yard earlier today.

“If anyone comes across them anywhere in the country please get in touch. I have serial numbers for both. Any information would be greatly appreciated,” he added.

The stolen trailer

Anyone with any information about the trailer or quad, or who may have been offered either for sale is asked to contact gardaí.

Prevalence of quad thefts

The Tipperary theft is the second reported quad theft reported to Gardaí this month.

On November 16, gardaí in Monaghan also issued an appeal for information in relation to the theft of a quad.

The vehicle – a Honda 450 quad, 2004 model – was taken from a property in the Ballynure area of Newbliss in Co. Monaghan overnight from Sunday, November 14, to Monday, November 15.

The quad is similar to the picture below, An Garda Síochána said. Image source: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Gardaí in Monaghan on: 047 77240.