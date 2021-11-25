Last week’s sheep kill (week ending November 20) saw a decrease of 1,046 head on the previous week, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

This is the second week in a row throughput has fallen and further outlines the tightness of supplies of finished lambs out there.

Looking at the figures in more detail for the week ending November 20, 54,691 sheep were processed – a decrease of 1,046 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending November 20, dipped slightly again and amounted to 47,639 head, which is a decrease of 559 head from the week previous.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed a a decline of 460 head and came to 7,023 head for the week ending November 20.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending November 20):

Hoggets: 29 head (-25 or -45%);

Ewes and rams: 7,023 head (-460 or -6.14%);

Spring lambs: 47,639 head (-559 or -1.15%);

Total: 54,691 head (-1,046 or -1.87%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,417,864 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 697,901 have been hoggets; lambs comprised of 1,398,092; with the rest – 321,742 – made up of ewes and rams. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back by 117,930 head; 92,746 fewer hoggets have been processed; and 21,165 fewer ewes and rams were slaughtered as well.

Spring lamb throughput is also back on the same period in 2020 by 4,085 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending November 20):