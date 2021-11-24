A fire has broken out in two sheds at a well-known pig farm on Derrywilligan Road, Mullaghglass in Newry, Agriland understands.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services (NIFRS) have confirmed that two fire appliances from Newry station and one fire appliance each from Newcastle, Newtownhamilton, Rathfriland and Armagh Fire stations are all at the scene.

The emergency call was received earlier today, Wednesday, November 24, at 1:09p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Fire at a farm close to Newry County Down right now Fire Brigade on scene pic.twitter.com/PtiBNaTs7S — Darren McLoughlin (@travelimages) November 24, 2021

Yesterday (Tuesday, November 23) Agriland reported on another Northern Ireland fire at a former poultry factory that saw firefighters take over 24-hours to tame.

The cause of said fire is now believed to have been deliberate, according the NIFRS, who first announced the incident on Monday (November 22) at 6:28p.m on social media.

“NIFRS are currently attending an incident at [former] Fleming Poultry, Ballymena Road, Ballymoney,” the post read.

Almost a full day later at 5:23p.m yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 23), the NIFRS said:

“The incident at Ballymena Road, Ballymoney has been scaled down and two Fire Appliances remain at the scene. It is expected they will be there for the next number of hours.

“Firefighters from across Northern Ireland worked tirelessly throughout the night and today to bring the fire under control.”