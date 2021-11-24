Chair of Animal Health Ireland (AHI), Mike Magan, is to set to retire from his position at the end of 2021, with a successor expected to be announced in the new year.

Magan was appointed to the board of AHI when it was established in 2009 by the then agriculture minister, Brendan Smith, and he has been chair of AHI for 12 years.

In this role, he has overseen the development of the organisation from concept to its current position of animal-health promotion and delivery in the cattle and pig sectors.

In a statement from the organisation, it said Magan has been “instrumental in driving the resulting changes in how national animal-health programmes for non-regulated diseases are addressed”.

It added that the collaborative model developed by AHI over the years, with industry and government stakeholders working together, has resulted in the development of five national programmes: BVD, CellCheck, Johne’s disease, Beef HealthCheck and Pig HealthCheck.

Work is also well advanced on developing options for an infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR)-eradication programme, AHI said.

Commenting on the announcement, David Graham, CEO of AHI paid tribute to the chair:

“Mike’s dedication to the role and his absolute belief in the contribution that improved animal health can make to the agri-food sector work has driven the organisation to become what it is today.

“I have greatly valued his enthusiasm, guidance and friendship and, as he steps down from AHI, wish him continued success in his wide range of other activities within the

sector.”

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said:

“Mike has been and will continue to be one of the great leaders of the agri-sector. His leadership in the space of animal health has ensured our sector is better placed to face the challenges we will encounter in the future.

“Over the past 12 years, Mike has been an excellent leader in AHI. In that time AHI, through its public/private partnership model has delivered benefits both to individual farmers on the ground as well as to the wider industry. Mike understood and championed the clear benefit of this collaborative effort of farmers, processors, other stakeholders and scientific experts, to bring about tangible improvements and benefits.”

The minister then thanks the AHI chair, “on behalf of every farmer in the country” for his hard work, commitment and dedication to animal health”.