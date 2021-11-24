President of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Tim Cullinan is calling on all retailers to ensure they are selling Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish pigmeat.

“Farmers are concerned about increased costs of production over the past 12 months, and the volume of imported pigmeat on shelves across the country,” he said.

“In the lead up to Christmas, it’s essential that Quality Assured hams are available.

“Retailers cannot be discounting ham at the time of year when the demand is highest among consumers.”

Cullinan said that a “substantial price increase” from retailers needs to be “passed back through processors to farmers immediately” to cover the “massive increase” in feed costs.

IFA Pig Committee chairman Roy Gallie said that some farmers are reporting “a net loss of €45/kg/pig, which is completely unsustainable”.

“Pig farmers have had a very challenging year, with rising feed costs and reductions in pig prices,” Gallie explained.

“Pig farmers who are home millers of feed and exposed to current markets are reporting cost increases of over €90/t on this month last year.

“This is a feed cost increase of 30c/kg deadweight alone, but all other major costs are increasing considerably too – electricity, gas and oil, labour and transport.

“Huge losses are being taken on farms, with little respite in sight for producers.

“Farming is a business activity, and pig farmers will not stay in operation unless they can make a profit.”

The IFA is calling on consumers to buy Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish produce in their weekly shop and to support Irish farmers.