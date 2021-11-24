The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for northern counties.

From 12:00p.m on Friday (November 26) until midnight, the warning will be in effect for counties Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry.

The UK Met Office said that there is potential for a period of very strong winds to develop across northern Scotland on Friday afternoon then extending south during the evening.

Along with this wind warning, on Friday, there is a Status Yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea.

Met Éireann said that northwest to north winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, for tonight, Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow gale warning from Valentia to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland.

Northerly winds will reach gale force 8 at times early tonight (Wednesday) on Irish coastal waters.

The warning is in place from 8:00p.m until midnight.

Weather forecast

Today will bring scattered showers most frequent in the northwest, with isolated hail showers possible.

It will be cold with afternoon temperatures of 5° to 8°. Light to moderate southwest winds will veer northwesterly as the rain clears, becoming strong on northern and western coasts.

Tonight will stay dry with long clear spells for most but scattered showers will feed in from the north through the night, most frequent in Connacht and Ulster.

There will be lowest temperatures of -1° to +3° generally, less cold over west Connacht and north Ulster, in moderate to fresh northerly winds.

Tomorrow will start dry and bright with sunshine in many areas and just isolated showers.

Cloud will build from the northwest through the day, bringing more frequent showers into the west and northwest by evening. It will be another cold day with temperatures of 5° to 7° in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

It will become windy on Thursday night with fresh to strong westerly winds developing as showery rain spreads across the country from the northwest.

Snow possible on higher ground

Friday will be a windy and showery day with fresh to strong northwest winds and gales developing on coasts.

It will turn cold again; some showers will turn to sleet in the evening, with snow possible on higher ground. There will be afternoon temperatures of just 3° to 7° with an added wind chill factor.

It will stay windy on Friday night with strong to near gale force northwesterly winds.

Scattered showers will continue, most frequent in the north and west where some will fall as sleet.