A convoy of lorries and other vehicles, including some tractors has disrupted traffic flow into Dublin city centre this morning, as it proceeds towards government buildings in protest about the cost of fuel.

The protest has been organised by a group calling itself Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices on Facebook.

It posted the call to rally on the social media platform, encouraging “trucks, busses, tractors, vans and commercial vehicles” to participate and the post received over 6,000 ‘likes’.

Over 12,000 people already follow the group’s Facebook page, since it was set up.

Many involved in the agri-food and agricultural sector are supporting the protest as the industry also relies on haulage to transport produce and exports.

Protest over fuel prices

The aim of the ocnvoy is to get as close to Leinster House on Kildare Street in Dublin today in a strong demonstration that those in the sector are at ‘breaking point’ in terms of the cost of fuel.

They are calling on the government to take action in order to protect livelihoods. Image: Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices

Agriland has been speaking to some of those involved in today’s protest, some of whom have already reached Dawson Street and are awaiting the arrival of a larger convoy which is currently making it’s way into Dublin on the M50.

“The whole idea is to try and let the government know that the price of diesel is putting a lot of us out of business and we’re hoping the the government will take note with today’s protest and will hopefully reduce some of the VAT and taxes on the price of diesel,” one protestor told Agriland.

“Probably the only result we are going to get is hopefully that the government might sit up and realise that everything comes on a truck, everything that goes into the shops, so it’s going to affect, ya know, the ordinary households eventually if the diesel keeps going on the price it is.”

The video below shows the first arrivals near Kildare Street as part of today’s protest.

Meanwhile, Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue drove a truck to the front of Leinster House yesterday (November 23) in what he claims is a “protest over the Government’s failure to act on fuel prices”. Richard O’Donoghue TD

He wrote a social media post to the group of protestors stating: “In the car park of Dáil Éireann in support of ye.”

Gardaí are advising motorists to expect delays if commuting into Dublin city this morning.

In a social media post, An Garda Síochána said: “The slow moving convoy is causing significant traffic disruption travelling northbound on the M50 between Junction 6 Blanchardstown and Junction 4 Ballymun.”

Gardaí have also closed off Kildare Street across from Leinster House and so vehicles have pulled in on Dawson Street.

Additional reporting by Charles O’Donnell