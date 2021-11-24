On Friday evening last, Tullow Mart played host to the Slick Chix Charollais Female Production Sale.

The sale of the pedigree Charollais females were put forward by three flocks: The Kellistown, Knockcrogery and Seefin Flocks.

Giving a rundown on Friday’s trade to Agriland, Tullow Mart manager, Eric Driver said: “The Slick Chix production sale of pedigree Charollais ewes on Friday evening (November 19) was exceptionally positive.

“Firstly, I would just like to say a huge word of congratulations and sincere well done to Patrick Whyte, Sinead and Eoin Brophy and Joseph Miley, on showcasing an exceptional yard of ewes.

“We had 50 fine ewes and ewe lambs that were met with an extremely strong trade. The top call for the ewes in-lamb came to a figure of €3,100.

“With many ewes selling north of €2,000,” he added.

“[A] very strong trade, which saw some exceptionally good bloodlines on offer,” he continued.

“Some really smart ewe lambs that came through the ring, with bloodlines that were very much sought after, sold up to a top call of €3,300, with many ewe lambs selling between €600 and €1,000.

“A word of thanks to auctioneer, George Candler for doing an excellent job. Also to the buyers – every success with the sheep purchased on the evening.

“It was a credit to the three breeders who put up exceptionally strong ewes, of tight skin and wool, with long bodied well-muscled sheep, that had bloodlines back through them that was really sought after.

“There was a full clearance on the evening, with nothing but positives to take from it,” Eric concluded by saying.