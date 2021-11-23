It looks as if factories are in no mood to keep the forward momentum going when it comes to lamb prices this week, as reports circle of factories trying to insert downward pressure on prices.

Quotes were once again like hens teeth on Monday with no factories offering an official quote for lambs.

This was unusual, especially for one or two plants who generally offer an official quote even when the rest don’t; however, yesterday this was not the case and this generally is a sign of when factories are looking to knock prices.

Factories aren’t happy having to pay what they are for lambs and are describing the market conditions as ‘difficult’ in an attempt to cool what has been a raging hot trade of late for lambs.

It is believed, despite factories attempts, the trade is holding steady, with lambs, at the top end of the market continuing to trade from €7.25/kg up to €7.40/kg.

It is being reported that lambs are generally still trading at and above €7.00/kg despite factories reportedly quoting less than this figure.

Looking at the trade at marts yesterday (Monday, November 22), mart managers said that the trade was either holding or easier by €2-4/head.

A couple of exceptional prices at some sales, which saw prices over €170 at Athenry and €180/head for heavy lambs at Ennis for example, hid the fact that prices for more factory-type lambs were back.

In saying that, a very good trade, all considering, was still seen for lambs on Monday.

Meanwhile, the ewe trade is much the same, with the only quote coming from Kildare Chilling at €3.20/kg plus a 10c/kg – which is up 20c/kg from the start of last week.

Reports indicate that ewes continue to move at prices of €3.30-3.40/kg at the top end of the market.

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: No quote;

ICM: No quote;

Kepak Athleague: No quote;

Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: