A Limousin heifer has hit what is being described as “a record price” at the Winter Fair, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

The Limousin heifer which was sold by Sean and Jack Ramsbottom, Timahoe, Co. Laois, and was sired by ‘Ampertaine Elgin’ made a whopping €18,000 at the show and sale of commercial livestock which is talking place at the Showgrounds in Carrick on Shannon today, Monday, November 22, and yesterday.

The price secured by the Ramsbottom’s heifer is not only the highest priced heifer of the sale but is being described by the Irish Limousin Society as a “new commercial record” price for a non-pedigree heifer.

Agriland understands the heifer was bought by a syndicate of three cattle breeders based in Northern Ireland and mainland UK.

A video of the heifer being sold in the mart ring is available here.

The event is taking place yesterday, Sunday, and today, Monday, November 22.

Advertisement

According to the event organisers – The Midlands and Western Livestock Improvement Society Limited – all animals entered in the show and sale were to be TB and BVD tested within the past 12 months and exhibitors were recommended to have animals export tested.

The sale was hosted online by LSL.

Judges at the event were as follows:

Charolais and Belgian Blue : Mr. Clive Jennings, Enniskeane, Co. Cork;

: Mr. Clive Jennings, Enniskeane, Co. Cork; Limousin: Mr. James Alexander, Randalstown, Co. Antrim;

Mr. James Alexander, Randalstown, Co. Antrim; Simmental: Mr. Fergal Doherty, Carrigart, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal;

Mr. Fergal Doherty, Carrigart, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal; Angus and Shorthorn: Mr. Albert De Cogan, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork.

There was a total of 35 classes in the event and each animal could only be entered in 1 respective class. The show and sale witnessed a large number of entries this year and – as always – attracted significant interest from the farming community.

Showing of cattle at the event got underway yesterday morning at 11:00am and the sale began this morning at 11:00am. The two-day event draws to a close tonight.