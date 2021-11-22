Somewhere in the region of 100 agri-machinery vehicles arrived at Merrion Square in Dublin city, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, November 21) as part of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Save Irish Farming rally.

The rally attracted a respectable representation from the IFA considering it was scaled back due to recently updated Covid-19 guidelines.

The colourful convoy of tractors, loaders, spreaders, lorries – headed up by that impressive combine – was a strange sight to behold in the city centre. See below for a sample of the machines on display.











Speculation in the days leading up to the rally that some counties would not be represented were unfounded and, while not all IFA county chairs attended, there was a strong farmer turnout from each county.

IFA president, Tim Cullinan addressed farmers at the event and president of Macra na Feirme, John Keane delivered a well-worded speech also.

Monaghan IFA’s Frank Brady and Meath IFA’s John Curran – both of whom are contesting Nigel Reneghan’s Ulster/North Leinster regional chairperson role – were also present.

While the majority of attendees were IFA members, some Dublin city residents also came out to show their support.

The event concluded shortly after 4:00p.m as the convoy of machinery departed for the four corners.

However, IFA president Tim Cullinan warned that there may be more to come.

“This is our third day out [in recent weeks] but if this government is not going to get up off its backside and listen to us as farmers, this campaign will continue.

“I will be liaising with my officers [in IFA] and we will make a decision on what we are going to do next,” he said.























Cullinan called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to “get on the phone, because if he doesn’t he will know we’re around, and we’ll be here and we’ll be in town until we get proper negotiations”.