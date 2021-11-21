The tractor convoy in Dublin today (Sunday, November 21), organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), is heading for home now. However, IFA president Tim Cullinan has warned that the association’s ‘Save Irish Farming’ campaign is not over.

A convoy of tractors and machinery gathered at the IFA offices in Bluebell, Dublin before 1:00p.m today and headed towards the city centre, meeting at Merrion Square, adjacent to government buildings.

An estimated 100 tractors and other vehicles took part. Image source: Finbarr O’Rourke

Upon reaching Merrion Square, the crowd was addressed by Cullinan, who said: “This is our third day out [in recent weeks] but if this government is not going to get up off its backside and listen to us as farmers, this campaign will continue.

“I will be liaising with my officers [in IFA] tonight or tomorrow and in the days ahead and we will make a decision on what we are going to do next,” he added. Image source: Finbarr O’Rourke

Cullinan called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to “get on the phone, because if he doesn’t he will know we’re around, and we’ll be here and we’ll be in town until we get proper negotiations”.

He gave a shoutout to farmers in India who, just in recent days, succeeded in having laws there repealed that would have seen increased privatisation and corporatisation of some parts of the sector. The Indian farmers had been protesting for about a year. @IFAmedia president speaking to farmers at today’s IFA #SaveIrishFarming rally in Dublin pic.twitter.com/RqWvXVZXXL— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) November 21, 2021

The IFA is carrying out this “Save Irish Farming” campaign on the back of the draft Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CSP) and the proposed emissions reduction targets for agriculture under the Climate Action Plan.

Originally, it was planned that a full rally would take place, with farmers and participants gathering around Merrion Square. However, due to the worsening Covid-19 case numbers, this was scaled back so that there would be no large gathering of people. Image source: Finbarr O’Rourke

Speaking last night ahead of the protest today, Cullinan had said: “Every policy of this Government, including its proposed National Strategic Plan to implement the Common Agricultural Policy [CAP] is designed to reduce production. Farmers are being asked to do more and more for less.

“Farming is a business activity, and farmers will not stay at it unless they can make a profit and make a living for their families,” he had added.