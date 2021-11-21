Dairy cows, typically, undergo a dry period of 60 days prior to calving. A dry period is important for several reasons.

The 60-day dry period means cows, generally, have a lactation lasting 305 days, depending on how quickly they go in calf.

This timeframe offers a well deserved break to the farmer and animal. On spring-calving herds the period generally falls over Christmas, which means farmers can enjoy the festive season to some extent.

Dry period

The main reason why cows are offered a dry period is to allow them to regenerate udder tissue.

It also helps to cure any infections that may be present in a cow’s udder.

Cows that have had a high cell count during lactation should be given a dry-cow tube.

Ideally, you should identify the bacteria causing the infection and use a dry-cow tube to work against that particular bacteria.

Cows that you, your vet, and milk-quality advisor have decided have a low cell count during the lactation can be given a teat sealant only.

Selective dry cow therapy (SDCT) is becoming increasingly more popular on farms as January 2022 approaches, and the regulatory changes that will come with it.

BCS

Not giving cows a dry period and continuing to milk on has been shown to cause a reduction in production of between 20-25% in the following lactation.

This period of non-milking allows cows to increase their condition ahead of calving. During this time, a cow’s energy is being used to produce milk.

First calvers, cows carrying twins, and those with a very low body condition score (BCS) should be dried off for longer than 60 days.

This allows these animals to improve their condition and ensure that condition loss is kept to a minimum.

Cows that lose excess condition after calving will be harder to get back in calf, which may lead to an increased cull rate due to excessive empty cows.