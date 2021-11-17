The scaling back of the farmer rally due to take place on Sunday (November 21) in Dublin is “the right thing to do”, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Tim Cullinan said.

The rally is organised by the IFA, while Macra na Feirme was also set to be heavily involved.

Due to increasing concerns around Covid-19, the IFA announced last night (Tuesday, November 16) that it had revised its plans for the farm family rally.

“Based on discussions with our members, and following a meeting of national council, we believe a modified event involving tractors and machinery that will allow us to send our message is the safest course of action, given the current Covid situation,” Cullinan explained.

He said that scaling back the farmer rally was a “big decision for IFA”, but it’s “the right thing to do in light of the increase in Covid numbers and the attendant pressure on our health system”.

“The reality is that IFA has been forced to have this protest because the government has refused to engage with the IFA on a proper plan for the sector at farm level,” he continued.

“I would call again on the government to negotiate with elected farm leaders and have meaningful engagement to agree a plan for the sector at farm level, including around the CAP.”

He added that the government “has to come up with more funding for Pillar II schemes to support vulnerable sectors”.

“Farmers can play our part on climate change, but we need a plan with proper funding that guarantees economic, social and environmental sustainability,” Cullinan concluded.