A farmer rally to be held this Sunday (November 21) in Dublin will be scaled back in terms of numbers of people attending, due to the increasing Covid-19 case numbers.

The rally is organised by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), while Macra na Feirme were also set to be heavily involved.

It is understood that members of both organisations expressed concern over Covid-19 case numbers, with meetings of senior officials both in the IFA and Macra taking place this evening to determine the way forward.

Members of both organisations are currently being informed through internal communications of the change in plans, Agriland understands.

It is understood that, in terms of the IFA’s participation in the rally, this may be limited only to tractors, without a large gathering of people.

Macra’s participation will similarly be scaled back.

The deteriorating Covid-19 picture has become clear in the last few days.

Only last Friday (November 12), Macra na Feirme national president John Keane called on its members to support the farmer rally to highlight that “young farmers are the future of our agricultural and food production industry”.

The demonstration is taking place under the slogan of ‘Save Irish Farming’.

The plans up to this point had been for farmers and their families to gather at 11:00a.m in Merrion Square in Dublin.