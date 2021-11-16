The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has temporarily suspended the licence for Ballybay Mart in Co. Monaghan.

Agriland understands the licence was suspended by the PSRA at 5:00p.m this evening (Tuesday, November 16) ahead of its weekly sheep sale.

Farmers gearing up to attend that sale were turned around.

No further cattle or sheep sales will take place at the mart while the PSRA licence is suspended.

Friesian bulls for Libya

In other news on the cattle trade, a Co. Cork-based cattle exporter has confirmed to Agriland it has begun sourcing “up to 2,000” Friesian bulls for export to Libya.

The contract has been secured by Curzon Livestock and the consignment is set to leave from Cork in the next few weeks.

The bulls being sought after by Curzon Livestock are required to weigh in the region of 300kg and 500kg, have no horns and be free from ringworm.

Farmers with suitable cattle who are interested in supplying bulls to Curzon Livestock should contact: 021 489 7881, to find out more.

Concluding, a spokesperson from the company has expressed confidence there will be further shipments of these type of cattle as well as others into the future and noted “2022 is shaping up to be a very good year for exports”.

The consignment is completely separate to another livestock exporter – Viastar – which earlier this week, announced it is seeking Friesian bulls for the Libyan market also.

Export figures

According to the latest Bord Bia figures (up to the week ending October 23), there have been 4,928 head of cattle shipped to Libya so far this year.

Overall, live exports have tallied to 226,437 head of cattle – which is behind the same period in 2020 by 8,735 head or 3.7%, according to Bord Bia’s latest figures.

While many markets are behind on last year’s figures, Northern Ireland has bucked the trend to date this year with exports soaring by over 25% – up by over 12,700 head on last year’s levels to 63,170, according to Bord Bia’s latest figures.

Meanwhile, exports to the Netherlands and Spain are down by 0.7% and 8.3% respectively.

These countries traditionally buy high volumes of calves from the Irish dairy herd, in the mid and late-spring, however in 2020, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, levels of exports dropped significantly and have since failed to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The total number of cattle exported this year to the Netherlands is running at over 48,000 head, while Spain is at almost 70,000 head, according to Bord Bia’s latest figures.