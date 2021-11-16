Vaderstad have been busy working at the top end of the range and, this month, they have introduced four new machines which extend the company’s reach well into the vast farms of central Europe and America.

24 coulter precision drill

The latest two additions to the Swedish company’s Tempo range of precision drills will be available in either 16 or 24 coulter versions. Row spacings are adjustable from 450mm to 762mm and the maximum hopper capacity is 7,200L. Twin wheels support the weight of the two new precision drills from Vaderstad

The big news, however, is that the latest models do away with individual hoppers on each seed coulter and have a central fill system for both seed and fertiliser.

This does away with having to fill each of the individual coulter units, the operator will only have to top up one large central hopper. The drill will then take care of the distribution of the seed and fertiliser to each row.

Vaderstad opt for low slung hoppers

To match the high-capacity output, the machine is equipped with a hopper that holds 2,200L of seeds and 5,000L of fertiliser, bringing the total to 7,200L.

Vaderstad take a somewhat different approach to many other manufacturers when it comes to the design of its hoppers.

The company prefers to keep them low in height and fold the coulters in above them, rather than a tall and narrow tank with the coulters lying alongside them when in the transport position.

Inspire 1200C/S

Vaderstad has also introduced a new product family, which it has named Inspire. These new drills will be focussed on bringing “excellent seeding results to the 12-metre seed drill segment”.

The new Inspire 1200C/S models are divided into eight sections

The first models are the 1200S and the 1200C, the former being seed only while the latter can deliver both seed and fertiliser.

The seed-only version is equipped with a 5,000L hopper while the combi version has a 7,200L hopper to hold both seed and fertiliser in two separate compartments.

When working, the seed and fertiliser from the 1200C hopper is mixed into the same airstream and placed together into the soil.

Section control

According to Vaderstad, a key feature of these machines is the ability to control the seeding output in eight separate sections.

A constant and even product flow from the large hopper to the seed coulters is ensured by the materials being metered out via eight metering units.

The drills are, therefore, able to control the output in eight separate sections. This means that Inspire 1200C/S machines can be used with sectional control down to 1.5m divisions.

All four machines machines will become available towards the end of 2022.