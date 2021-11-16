Belfast-based agri-tech company, Devenish, has announced the appointment of a poultry nutrition product manager in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Whad Fayed, who is based in Egypt, has taken up the role and will be responsible for leading the development of poultry nutrition in the MENA region, and driving sales throughout Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Devenish is provider of environmental, animal, and human-health solutions.

According to the company, Devenish already has a strong MENA presence, led by regional manager, Dr. Fuad Saleh, and supported by area manager, Nihat Ozturk.

Speaking about the appointment, Ian Atterbury, managing director, Devenish International said:

“The Middle East and North Africa is a key market with huge growth potential.

“Over the past five years, our business has gone from strength-to-strength in the region as we have built a solid customer base for our innovative nutritional solutions, and I’m very pleased to welcome Whad to the team.

“With a background in poultry disease and nutrition, an MBA in major international business, and over 12 years’ experience in feed-additive sales in Egypt, Whad brings with him both a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise which will help to support our customers and strengthen our team in the region.”

Commenting on his appointment, Fayed said:

“Devenish has a proven track record of delivering innovative research and providing the poultry industry with high quality, nutritional solutions.

“This is a great opportunity to be part of a growing international team and I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the group to further grow the business in the region.”

Devenish International has made a number of recent appointments including: Russell Trainor, area manager for Australasia; Leanne Jordaan, technical advisor, Sub-Saharan Africa; and Amelia du Preez, technical advisor, Sub-Saharan Africa.