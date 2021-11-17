The manager of Ballybay Mart has described last night’s announcement as “absolute devastation”.

Matthew (Mattie) Gilliland has described the Property Services Regulatory Authority’s (PSRA’s) decision to temporarily suspended the licence for Ballybay Mart as “absolute devistation”.

Mattie Gilliland stepped into the role of Ballybay mart manager in recent weeks following the sudden withdrawal of the previous manager, Adrian Grimes.

Grimes had been in the role for approximately one year when his successor took on the role.

When contacted by Agriland a number of weeks ago, staff in the mart office at Ballybay had said that Grimes was “currently on annual leave”.

Continuing, Gilliland explained: “Our licence has been temporarily suspended until Tuesday, November 23.”

He reiterated: “The place was just rocking. It’s just devastation to go down and face farmers there [ahead of the cancelled sheep sale and tell them to go home].”

The mart was due to host a sheep sale last night and a sale of dairy cows today however, following the PRSA’s decision to temporarily suspend the mart’s licence, the sales could not go ahead.

No sale of either cattle or sheep will take place at the mart while the PRSA licence for the mart is suspended.

Currently, it has not been publicly stated by the mart as to why the licence has been suspended however, details will likely become apparent in the near future.

Speculation was rife among farmers in the region in recent weeks on the future of the mart, however, yesterday’s decision by the PRSA confirms the speculation on the uncertainty of the mart’s future.

Ballybay Mart created good employment in the region and provided a great service to farmers from surrounding areas selling livestock.

The livestock sales brought trade to shops and other businesses in the town also and yesterday’s move will likely be felt sorely by all who benefited from a vibrant livestock sale in the town.

It is hoped a resolution to the current situation can be found and the mart can return to business as usual in the near future.