Looking back, 2021 will be described as an ‘up and down year’ for grass growth, but on most farms, a good year for milk production.

It is now mid-November, although that is hard to believe due to the relatively mild weather currently being experienced.

Ground conditions are now soft under foot, with most farming heavier-land now having animals housed for the winter months.

That being said, many on drier farms, are continuing to get cows out to grass.

But it is important to know when to stop and house cows for the winter months.

Grass growth

According to PastureBase Ireland, growth rates are currently 17kg dry matter [DM]/ha in Leinster, 17kg DM/ha in Munster, 18kg DM/ha in Connacht and 18kg DM/ha in Ulster.

Most farms – due to the good growth rates this backend – are ahead of their average farm cover targets for closing paddocks.

Regrowth on the paddocks grazed at the start of the rotation has been excellent in many cases and it can be tempting to regraze them.

Advertisement

Spring grass

In the coming days most farms will be, or already have, reached the final paddock in their autumn rotation.

Although it may be tempting due to the good growth rates, to continue grazing for longer, it is important that you do not, and think of spring grass.

Grass is the cheapest feed on farms and getting cows out to grass in the spring is more beneficial than in the autumn.

Although it may seem like it is benefiting you now and has reduced the workload for a number of days, it will have a negative impact on your spring grazing.

The paddocks you would be grazing will be used in March 2022; grazing these paddocks will mean they will have a lower cover than they should in the spring.

Grazing these paddocks now will reduce their cover and mean that you will graze these paddocks quicker than planned. This will mean that buffer feeding will be required to slow cows down.

This will increase cost and workload, during an already busy time on farms.