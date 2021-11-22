The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards in association with Macra na Feirme, are sponsored annually by FBD and run by Macra na Feirme with partnerships with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the National Rural Network.

The competition was launched in 1999 and has been successful in raising the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

There are five competition categories and an overall winner.

The Drystock category is beef and sheep farming while the Other Enterprises category consists of tillage, pigs, poultry, forestry as well as equine. There is the Land Mobility category which is focused on areas like collaborative arrangements, shared milking and contract rearing. Dairying and Career Farm Manager round out the categories.

There are two additional awards. The Best Young Entrant Award is awarded to a farmer under 23 years of age. The final award is the National Rural Network Biodiversity Award which celebrates young farmers who are farming in a sustainable manner by protecting and enhancing biodiversity on their farms.

In an exciting development, this year the overall prize fund is increasing substantially with an increased overall pot of cash prizes and the addition of insurance and hotel vouchers for category winners.

The overall winner of the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive €5000. with each category winner and the Emerging Young Farmer taking home €1000. Each winner will also received vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

Young Farmer of the Year Awards

Important dates:

Below are critical dates to any young farmer entering the competition:

Friday, November 26 – Applications close;

Saturday, November 27 – Applications shortlisted to complete video;

Thursday, December 2 – Video interviews to be completed by shortlisted applications;

December 13 and 14 – Semi-final interviews (Note: there is no county round this year, semi finalists will be chosen from interviews);

December 14 – Final six interviews and Black-Tie Awards Night.

Eligibility Criteria:

To enter the competition, farmers must be:

Under 35-years-old in January 1, 2021 and a member of Macra na Feirme or the IFA;

Involved in the running of the farm on which they currently work on for at least three years, either full or part-time;

The applicant should hold an agricultural qualification.

Adjudication:

Candidates are judged under the following criteria:

Farm business initiative and innovation (20 Marks);

Knowledge of production costs and returns (20 Marks);

Vision and planning for the future farm business (15 Marks);

General agricultural, environmental protection and sustainability knowledge (10 Marks);

Involvement in agri sector and the community (10 Marks);

Personal development initiatives (10 Marks);

Farm safety (15 Marks).

For more information or an application, click here.