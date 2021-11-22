Video footage circulating on social media from a dashcam shows the moment a car and tractor collided in Co. Cavan.

The incident took place on the Carrickmacross Road in Kingscourt, close to the border with Co. Meath, on Friday last (November 19).

As the video shows, the car was driving away from the centre of Kingscourt along that road when it and the tractor collided.

The car from which the dashcam footage comes was travelling behind the car involved in the incident, and was struck by debris.

Gardaí and emergency personnel attended the scene of the incident just after 4:00p.m on Friday.

No injuries were reported, Gardaí confirmed.

A statement from the Gardaí explained: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision involving two cars and a tractor on the Carrickmacross Road, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan on November 19 at 4:10p.m.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

This is the second road traffic collision involving a tractor in recent days.

In Co. Laois last week, a collision occurred between a blue transit van and tractor.

This incident occurred at around 8:00p.m on Wednesday last (November 17) on the Ballyfin road in Portlaoise, according to Gardaí.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses and information on the incident.