Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for information from the public in relation to a road traffic accident that took place on Wednesday evening, November 16.

The incident involved a collision between a blue transit van and a tractor on the Ballyfin Road in Portlaoise.

The collision occurred at 8pm, according to Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact: Portlaoise Garda Station; 057 867 4100.

Quad theft

Meanwhile this week, Gardaí in Monaghan have appealed for information regarding the theft of a quad.

A 2004 Honda 450 was stolen from a property in the Ballynure area of Newbliss in Co. Monaghan, overnight from Sunday, November 14 to Monday, November 15.

The quad is similar to the picture below, An Garda Síochána said. Image source: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page

And earlier this month, Gardaí were investigating the theft of a 180-gallon water trough and three 16ft galvanised gates in Co. Cavan.

According to Gardaí in Bailieboro, in the east of the county, the gates and trough were taken from land in the Stonewall area to the south of the town.

They had narrowed the time of the theft down to a relatively short period – sometime between 4:00p.m and 5:00p.m on Friday, October 22.