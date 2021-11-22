An app that can aid in the identification and reporting of badger activity on farms has been launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with the TB Stakeholder Forum’s implementation working group (IWG).

Farmers are being encouraged to download the app, which is aimed at helping the DAFM to build its knowledge of the range and location of badger activity throughout the country.

This will help facilitate the enhanced implementation of the wildlife control component of the DAFM’s TB eradication programme.

The IWG is encouraging all farmers to download the app and to walk their lands looking for signs of badger activity.

A manual accompanying the app will aid farmers in the identification of badger setts, latrines, pathways, snuffle holes and paw prints.

It is much easier to spot activity at this time of year when vegetation is dying back, according to the DAFM.

An information video and leaflet on identifying signs of badger activity, and advice on how to reduce the risk of TB from badgers to cattle is available here

Commenting on the launch of the app, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue commended the IWG as well as the scientific and financial working groups, and the overall TB Forum in working to reduce TB rates in cattle.

“I am acutely aware of the emotional and financial burden of a TB breakdown in a herd. Only by working together can we see TB rates reduce. It is exciting to see the Badger Activity app come to fruition and I commend the work of the IWG, chaired by Dr. Seán Brady. Each of the individual TB working groups, as well as the TB Forum, are committed to reducing TB rates in cattle,” the minister said.

Members of the IWG, including the Irish Farmers’ Association, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, Animal Health Ireland, National Parks and Wildlife Service and the DAFM, have welcomed the launch of the app.

Badger Activity is available to download from the DAFM’s website