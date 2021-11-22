An environmental biotech start-up from Galway that reduces greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) – methane – from agriculture has won the inaugural InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Sustainability/Low Carbon award.

GlasPort Bio – hailed as a game changer’ by judges – is the first-ever winner of the new award, taking home €20,000 in the process.

The company produces feed additive to prevent belching of methane from livestock and a slurry additive to prevent methane emissions from stored slurry.

Seedcorn is the island of Ireland’s biggest business competition for innovative new-start and early-stage businesses, with a record total prize fund of €300,000 this year.

GlasPort Bio is based in the Business Innovation Centre at the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway.

It develops technology focussed on reducing GHGs from agriculture through its feed and slurry additives.

GlasPort Bio – how does the technology work?

The company has developed a novel technology that specifically targets the microorganisms which produce methane gas, whether this is in the rumen or in slurry. By preventing methane production and loss, this enhances animal performance (e.g. increased milk yield, faster weight gain) or value of the slurry (e.g. increased fertiliser value, enhanced renewable energy feedstock for anaerobic digestion), allowing for more productive farming and delivering cost savings to the farmer.

Congratulating GlasPort Bio on the company’s win, InterTradeIreland’s Shane O’Hanlon said:

“GlasPort Bio is an excellent example of a company developing game-changing solutions for the food-and-farming industry, it is truly remarkable work and I would like to congratulate the company on their win in the first ever Sustainability/Low Carbon category.”

Dr. Ruairi Friel, CEO, GlasPort Bio said:

“GlasPort Bio is passionate about farming and the environment, and our mission is to equip producers with solutions that ensure their businesses are profitable and sustainable for generations to come.

“The prize money will go towards expediting the market launch of our two innovative products, and we are excited for what the future holds for us.”