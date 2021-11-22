It seems factory quotes for beef cattle are on the move in an upwardly direction after remaining steady for approximately 15 weeks.

About 4 weeks ago some downward pressure had come on cow quotes but it seems well fleshed, heavy cows scoring a ‘+’ in their respective grades but are not over fat, are securing a slightly stronger flat price while plainer-type cows are more in line with current factory quotes.

With just four weeks to go until Christmas week gets underway, it seems beef is in high demand and is expected to remain so for the remainder of the year and into next year also.

While quotes are rising, procurement staff still appear extremely reluctant to affirm that this is the case and are doing their best to keep a lid on cattle price.

Starting with heifers and €4,25/kg on the grid seems to be more freely available this week than it had been last week.

Heifer quotes peaked at €4.30/kg on the grid in July this year, however, some farmers secured more before they cooled back in August.

With a bit of luck and assuming demand stays strong, €4.30/kg and above could well be back on the table before the year is out.

Looking at steers and €4.20/kg on the grid seems to be ‘the new normal’ for bullocks this week.

Breed bonuses are in place in most factories for the in-spec Angus and Hereford heifer and steer.

Next up is cows and €3.45 and €3.55/kg is what’s on offer for P and O-grade cows respectively this week.

R and U grade cows are being quoted €3.75 and €3.85/kg respectively, however, as mentioned above, good cows killing out as a + in their grade and are well fleshed could secure 5-10c/kg more in their respective grades so it is important to note there is a bit of variance in how cows are being flat priced.

Looking at bulls and U24-month bulls are being quoted at €3.95, €4.05, €4,15 and €4.25/kg for P, O R and U-grade bulls respectively.

As with cows, good bulls will likely secure more money than plainer, leaner-type bulls and it is important farmers are conscious of this before presenting bulls to the factory for slaughter.

Finally, U16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.15-€4.20/kg on the grid.

Last week’s kill figures will be published tomorrow and it will be interesting to see how much – if any – the national kill dropped last week.