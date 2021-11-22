The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has elected six new council members, comprising five vets and one veterinary nurse.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland

This is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the practise of veterinary medicine, and veterinary nursing, in the public interest and in the interests of animal health and welfare.



The new council members were elected via postal ballot in a process that commenced in early August, and the results have just been recently been ratified.

The newly elected members who will serve on the council are:

Rachel Brown, vet – Moy Veterinary Clinic, Co. Mayo;

Caroline Garvan, vet – Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine;

Kevin McConnell, vet – Highfield Veterinary Group, Co. Kildare;

Edward J. Moffitt, vet – President of the Veterinary Council, Longstone Veterinary Clinic, Co. Wexford;

Joseph J. Walsh, vet – Carraig Cranley Walsh Veterinary Group, Co. Waterford;

Emily Murray, vet nurse – Dublin Bay Vets, Co. Dublin.

The VCI comprises of 19 members – 10 elected and nine appointed. The main functions of the VCI include protection of the public through the oversight of veterinary education; maintenance of the registers of veterinary practitioners and nurses; registration of veterinary premises; and taking disciplinary action in cases of professional misconduct.

VCI meetings convene eight times a year, and additional meetings also take place to determine sanction matters alongside various VCI committees.

Commenting on the new appointments, CEO and registrar of theVCI, Niamh Muldoon, said:

“We thank all registrants who participated in its recent council elections, including those who put themselves forward as candidates and who took the time to cast their vote.

“I am confident that the Veterinary Council will be well served by their expertise and experience. Serving on the Veterinary Council of Ireland is an immense privilege and carries with it significant responsibility.

“We would also like to recognise and thank the outgoing council members for their service and commitment during their term.”