The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) received 38 complaints in 2020, according to the regulatory body’s annual report, published this morning.

Twenty five of these complaints were concluded by the VCI last year, with the remaining 13 “awaiting further consideration” in 2021.

Three fitness-to-practise inquiries were held during the year, which related to complaints received prior to 2020, according to the VCI.

Veterinary Council of Ireland register

As of December 31, 2020, there were 3,044 registered veterinary practitioners, 1,097 veterinary nurses, and 772 veterinary premises accredited on the VCI’s register.

An analysis of registrants conducted in October 2020 found that 56% of vets were male, and 44% were female, while 78.5% were of Irish nationality, with the remaining 21.5% of a different nationality.

Advertisement

In 2020, the VCI issued eight guidance notes relating to Covid-19 offering leadership and guidance to registrants in the unprecedented circumstances of a global health pandemic, who were deemed essential workers.

Continuing education

The VCI also undertook a review of its continuing veterinary education (CVE) Scheme to enable registrants to manage and record their own continuing professional development.

Challenging

Niamh Muldoon, CEO of the VCI, said: “Last year was a challenging year for everyone in Irish society, and vets and vet nurses were no exception as essential workers.

“The VCI acknowledges the role the veterinary professions play in providing essential services for animal health and welfare in extremely difficult circumstances over recent months.”

Veterinary Council of Ireland – additional achievements

The launch of the SAFEVET SMART Handbook to promote and support resilience, good mental health and wellbeing among veterinary professionals;

The Council produced and published a Veterinary Nursing Guidance booklet to provide clarity and guidance on the roles and responsibilities of a veterinary nurse, as well as practical guidance and support for members of the veterinary nursing profession;

The Council signed a memorandum of understanding, pledging a donation of €30,000 annually to the Irish Veterinary Benevolent Fund (IVBF) to enable them to continue to provide a vital range of supports to members of the veterinary professions;

The Council established a Registrants’ Representative Forum to engage and consult with Registrant representatives.