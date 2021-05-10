Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was 13.5% higher last month compared to March 2020, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

823.8 million litres were taken in last month, an increase on the 725.7 million litres in the same month of last year.

Looking at the figures for the year so far, around 1,350.6 million litres have been taken in 2021, a 9.5% increase on the figure for the same period in 2020 (1,233.6 million litres).

Milk intake breakdown

The data analyses whole milk purchased by creameries and pasteurisers from domestic producers through collection depots and separating stations, including whole milk obtained from herds owned by the creameries and pasteurisers. The fat content of the whole milk is also collected.

Over the last number of years the fat and protein content of the domestic milk changed only marginally. This trend continues, with fat being 4.32% and protein 3.33%for March 2021, compared to 4.27% fat and 3.29% protein for March 2020.

Looking at the figures in more detail, they show that total milk sold for human consumption fell in March 2021, when compared to March 2020 – from 45.8 to 42 million litres.

For skimmed and semi-skimmed milk, 15 million litres were sold in March 2021, down from 16.7 million litres in March 2020.

Butter production saw a very marginal increase in March 2021, when compared to March 2020, from 22.6t to 25.7t.

