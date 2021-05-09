Gardaí and fire services in Co. Cavan attended the scene after a milk tanker overturned and left the road between Virginia and Bailieborough.

The incident took place earlier today (Sunday, May 9) in the area of Carrickgorman, resulting in the road being closed while emergency crews were on the scene.

Cavan Monaghan Garda Division had taken to social media to advise motorists to take an alternative route.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

Gardaí later confirmed that the R178 road had reopened to traffic in both directions.

Fire crews from Bailieborough and Virginia were also in attendance with Gardaí.

The accident had caused milk to leak from the tanker, and fire crews worked to limit any milk getting into nearby watercourses.

An excavator was used to create a makeshift dam to limit the flow of milk and prevent seepage into watercourses.

Cavan tractor fire

Also in Cavan in recent days, the fire services were called to deal with a tractor that had caught fire.

The incident occurred last week in the Butlersbridge area of the county.

Firefighters from Cavan town attended the blaze, which was fought with the compressed air foam system (CAFS).

“This flame retardant foam smothers the fire and is more effective than water alone in these scenarios,” the fire service explained in a statement.