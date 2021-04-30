Firefighters had to be called in to tackle a tractor which went on fire in Co. Cavan earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Monday evening (April 26) in the Butlersbridge area of the county, according to members of Cavan County Fire Service.

In a brief statement on the matter, a spokesperson for the county fire and rescue service said:

“On Monday night firefighters from Cavan Town (CN11) attended a tractor fire in the Butlersbridge area. Image source: Cavan County Fire Service

“Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) was used to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement

“This flame retardant foam smothers the fire and is more effective than water alone in these scenarios,” the fire service noted, providing photos of its firefighters in action, as well as the aftermath. Image source: Cavan County Fire Service

With the busy summer months approaching, safety around machinery and fire prevention techniques are particularly relevant.

Here are some useful tips to reduce the risk of your tractor or machinery catching fire.

Keep machinery clean and free of combustible materials, particularly engine compartments where machinery fires often start.

Make certain exhaust systems including manifolds, mufflers and turbochargers, are free of leaks and in good working order.

Follow instructions when installing and operating farm machinery and follow maintenance schedules.

Replace worn electrical components, bearings, belts or chains.

Keep appropriate fully charged fire extinguishers on tractors, combines, and near all farm machinery.

Welders and cutting torches should only be used in clean areas at least 35 feet away from any flammable and combustible materials. Welding curtains should be used.

Store vehicles and machinery, which present special hazards, in buildings separate from those used for other purposes.

The safest way to deal with fire is to prevent it according to the Health and Safety Authority.