A reduction in factory prices at the start of the week has filtered down into the mart trade, with spring lamb prices taking the biggest hit.

However, the hogget trade at marts has remained firm, with prices not as badly affected as the spring lambs.

Speaking to mart managers during the week and from attending sales, Agriland can confirm that spring lamb prices have been easier by €5-10/head.

At Blessington Mart on Tuesday (April 27), Agriland watched over the sheep sale, which saw prices for spring lambs ease €5-7/head on the week before.

Top prices for heavy-fleshed spring lambs have been topping generally €160-170/head at marts during the week, with prices above this seen at some marts – although not to any great extent.

The bulk of spring lambs weighing 40-44kg are moving at prices between €140/head and €155/head, with lesser and better-quality lambs selling below and above this range respectively.

Heavier lambs have been moving from €155/head, up to €165-170/head.

Hogget trade

As already mentioned, the hogget trade has remained solid in comparison to the spring lamb trade, with prices not taking as big a hit this week.

Advertisement

Prices of up to €170/head are still being seen for the best-quality hoggets on offer at sales, with good-quality ewe hoggets with breeding potential making up to €180/head.

The general run of prices for those fleshed hoggets has been ranging from €150/head up to €165-170/head.

Lighter store-type hoggets coming on stream are hugely variable in quality, and with that, so are prices. On average, prices are ranging anywhere from €110/head, up to €140-145/head for these types.

Cull ewe trade

The cull ewe trade, from speaking to mart managers, has been the one postive note at sales this past week.

The sky-high prices seen over the last number of weeks may be scarcer; however, the trade is still holding at a high level, with top prices for those well-fleshed heavy ewes still topping €160-165/head.

Prices above this were seldom met, but still seen in isolated cases, as confirmed at Kilkenny and Raphoe Marts earlier in the week.

The general run of prices for heavy-fleshed ewes has been ranging from €130/head, up to €160/head.