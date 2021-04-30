On Wednesday (April 28), Carnaross Mart played host to the Knowthfarm dispersal sale for Jim and Patricia McGrane, with 115 head on offer.

The sale contained a mix of 90 cows and heifers in-milk, and 25 heifer calves. This exceptionally good pedigree Holstein Friesian herd has been bred over a 40-year period by Jim and Patricia.

The sale included Knowthfarm RS Lulu (VG89-3YR), from the world famous Tora Triple Threat Lulu family.

This herd of cows was sired by top artificial insemination (AI) bulls: Hang-Time; Shot Henley; Supershot; Secretariat; Alladin Red; Mogul; Hagley, Gregarious; Twist; Diamondback and McDougal.

Before the sale the herd was achieving average yields of 9,298kg at 4.53% fat and 3.39% protein, achieving 727kg of milk solids (ms).

The 25 heifer calves on offer, born between November and February, were sired by top AI bulls such as:

Knowthfarm dispersal sale – Auctioneer’s insight

To gain some insight into this very special sale of the Knowthfarm herd, Agriland spoke with the auctioneer Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions.

Commenting on the sale, Michael stated: ”The sale continues the trend for all the sales we have seen this spring, with quality stock being in high demand. Once again our southern buyers were every bit as competitive as our northern buyers.

“We saw some expectation prices being achieved, with the heifer calves ranging from €750-3,700.

”Top price for the heifer calves was paid for lot 48A, Knowthfarm Faithful Trip, a red heifer. Her dam, lot 48 – Knowthfarm District Trip (VG87), sold for €2,750,” he added.

”The cow and heifers in-milk ranged from €1,660-7,300, with lot 19: Knowthfarm RS Lulu (VG89-3YR), achieving the top price of €7,300.”

Other notable mentions include:

Lot 24: Knowthfarm Diamondback Nell (EX92) sold for €4,450;

Lot 54: Knowthfarm Aladin Florry Red (VG86-2YR) sold for €5,550;

Lot 5: Knowthfarm Super Kira (VG-2yr) sold for €2,350;

Lot 14 Knowthfarm HT EVE (VG87) sold for €2,470;

Lot 18: Knowthfarm LWR Jess (VG89) sold for €2,600;

Lot 47: Knowthfarm ALA Trip (VG86-2YR) sold for €2,990;

Lot 84: Knowthfarm Supershot Sasah (VG) sold for €2,130.

Pictures and prices

Image source: Taaffe Auctions – Lot 19: Knowthfarm RS Lulu (VG89-3YR).

Sold for top price of the day at €7,300

Image source: Taaffe Auctions – Lot 24: Knowthfarm Diamondback Nell (EX92). Sold for €4,450

Image source: Taaffe Auctions – Lot 46A: Knowthfarm Faithful D Trip red heifer calf born November 29, 2020. Sired by Bentehoek Faithful. Sold for €2,850

Image source: Taaffe Auctions – Lot 46: Knowthfarm Dominant Trip (EX91).Sold for €3,080

Image source: Taaffe Auctions – Lot 54: Knowthfarm Aladin Florry Red (VG86-2YR) red and white freshly calved Heifer. Sold for €5,550