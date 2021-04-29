The exclusion of organic farmers from the Rural Environmental-Agri Pilot Programme (REAP) “sends the wrong message”, according to one farm organisation.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) argued that it was a “step in the wrong direction” not to include farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

Fergal Byrne, the ICSA organics chairperson, said today (Thursday, April 29): “We cannot continue to send out a message that those doing most for the environment will be at a disadvantage when it comes to allocating environmental supports”.

“This is something that will absolutely have to be addressed in the design of the flagship agri-environment scheme in the new CAP.”

According to Byrne, organic farmers “must be able to reap as much of a reward from these schemes as conventional farmers if we are serious about encouraging farmers to switch to organic methods and playing our part in the EU’s Biodiversity Strategy”.

Byrne noted that the issue had come to the fore in recent days, as farmers have had to make the choice between opting to apply for the REAP scheme or continue with the application process for the OFS.

The closing date for applications to the OFS is tomorrow (Friday, April 30). The closing date for REAP applications is May 10.

Beef finishers

The ICSA is also calling on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to renew the Beef Finishers Payment (BFP) for 2021.

The BFP was paid out last year for beef finishers who suffered financial losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Further financial aid for beef finishers is essential to ensure as many farmers as possible can emerge from this prolonged Covid crisis,” said Edmund Graham, ICSA beef chairperson.

“While prices have picked up in recent weeks, these increases in no way make up for the months of savage price cuts beef farmers had to endure in advance of that.”

“Farmers have also had to contend with massive increases in the costs of inputs. It all adds up to beef finishers moving further and further away from achieving anywhere near the actual cost of production,” Graham argued.

He added: “The writing is now on the wall; beef finishers need further financial support for losses incurred on cattle sold from last November to at least the end of April 2021.

“The scheme [last year] did what it was supposed to do, and bureaucracy was kept to a minimum. Crucially, there was no destocking clause and factory-owned animals were not eligible.”

“The scheme helped the winter finishers who needed it most and also provided an indirect boost to suckler farmers when it came to the autumn sales. It is clear the same support must be provided for this year,” the ICSA beef chair said.