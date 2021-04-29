A major, timed machinery auction will open from tomorrow (Friday, April 30) – with more than 80 lots set to go under the hammer.

The online timed auction – hosted through MartEye – will be held by Micheál Doyle Auctions in Co. Carlow, on behalf of well-known machinery dealership Kellys of Borris.

The event will open at 12:00p.m tomorrow – and will remain open until 6:00p.m on Wednesday, May 5 – giving prospective bidders ample time to weigh up machinery and place a bid on the item that catches their eye.

Below is a selection of machines that will be up for grabs at this auction – to provide a taster of what’ll be going under the hammer. Fendt 828, 2016 4,700 hours

Lemken 4000L, 24m, 2018

Krone 680 rake, 2016

Claas Jaguar 870 4×4, 2007

Claas Tucano 440, 2008

Pronar 24t chaser bin

Unused Joskin 11,000L (2,900 gallon) slurry tanker

John Deere C441R baler, 2018

New Smyth 28ft bale trailer

Jcb 418, 2014

Claas Arion 640 Cebis, 2016

6.3m Cross roller

Horsch Pronto 4m, 2008

Pottinger 5010 Combiline, 2014

Accord 4m corn drill

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the event, auctioneer Micheál Doyle noted the uncommon method on the Irish agri scene of a timed auction that will be employed for this sale.

“It’s based on the same idea as eBay; they’d be quite big across Europe on bigger machinery,” Micheál explained.

“We just thought for this kind of equipment it might suit better. It’s probably fairly new ground for everyone but it works the same – you log in and if you want to register, you register – the same as any online auction. You can bid then and it’ll go up in increments.

“Once it hits its reserve or above, it’s on the market – but bidding won’t close until Wednesday evening. It’ll close from 6:00p.m, starting with the first lot and closing up along.

“It’s fairly new I suppose here. We just said it’d be something that would draw some interest and for bigger equipment, you’ll have more time to think about it if a machine is at a specific price.”

For those interested, a deposit of €1,000 will be required to take part in the bidding action; this is fully refundable and will be paid back after the event if the bidder doesn’t buy anything, the auctioneer added.

For more details, those interested can check out the full range of lots here.