New genomic techniques (NGTs) can promote the sustainability of agricultural production, according to a new study published by the European Commission.

The study shows that NGTs, which are techniques to alter the genome of an organism, have the potential to contribute to a more sustainable system as part of the objectives of the European Green Deal and the Farm to Fork strategy.

At the same time, the study finds that the current GMO (genetically modified organisms) legislation, adopted in 2001, is not fit for purpose for these innovative technologies.

The commission will now start a wide and open consultation process to discuss the design of a new legal framework for these biotechnologies.

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, remarked: “With the safety of consumers and the environment as the guiding principle, now is the moment to have an open dialogue with citizens, member states and the European Parliament to jointly decide the way forward for the use of these biotechnologies in the EU.”

New genomic techniques developing rapidly

NGTs, which can be defined as all techniques to alter the genome of an organism developed after 2001 (when the EU’s legislation on GMOs was adopted), have rapidly developed over the last two decades in many parts of the world, with some applications already on the market of some EU trade partners.

The main findings of the study are:

NGT products have the potential to contribute to sustainable food systems with plants more resistant to diseases, environmental conditions and climate change effects;

Moreover, the products can benefit from higher nutritional qualities such as healthier fatty acid content, and reduced need of agricultural inputs such as pesticides;

NGTs are a diverse set of techniques and can achieve different results, with some plant products produced by NGTs being as safe as conventionally bred plants for human and animal health and for the environment;

The study finds that there are strong indications that the current 2001 GMO legislation is not fit for purpose for some NGTs and their products, and that it needs adaptation to scientific and technological progress.

The study makes it clear that organisms obtained through new genomic techniques are subject to the GMO legislation.

However, developments in biotechnology, combined with a lack of definitions (or clarity as to the meaning) of key terms, are still giving rise to ambiguity in the interpretation of some concepts, potentially leading to regulatory uncertainty.

Next Steps

The study will be discussed with EU ministers at the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in May. The commission will also discuss its findings with the European Parliament and all interested stakeholders.

In the coming months, an impact assessment, including a public consultation, will be carried out to explore policy options concerning the regulation of plants derived from certain NGTs.

The study was prepared following a request from the Council of the EU which, in November 2019, asked the commission to carry out “a study in light of the Court of Justice’s judgement in Case C-528/16 regarding the status of novel genomic techniques under union law”.