Irish agribusinesses are being asked to have their say in the development of upskilling and training opportunities in the sector – while two flagship programmes are also opening this week for agri-business workers.

An agri-business consultation is being conducted in 2021, according to Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

The objective of this consultation with agribusinesses is to gain insights on what types of training would be of benefit and, in doing so, facilitate the network in developing and delivering that training.

Macra Agricultural Skillnet was established by Macra na Feirme in 2015 to serve those involved in farming and agri-business.

The main purpose is to facilitate upskilling at all levels within the industry. The network develops and delivers a wide range of subsidised training events, further education and development opportunities.

Supported by Skillnet Ireland to part-fund training and other opportunities for those involved in agriculture, up to recently the main participant base has been farming.

However, a number of agribusinesses and their employees have also been catered for.

Aiming to expand its work with agri-business, the Skillnet provider is currently beginning a project to research need and garner awareness of the support available to agri-business.

They have engaged Broadmore Research to undertake this project and contact will begin with companies from machinery, to feed, services and other agri companies in the next fortnight.

Opening this week also is recruitment for two flagship programmes for those working in the industry:

The Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation which is tailored for those affecting behaviour change on farms;

The Level 7 Diploma in Leadership for the Agri Food Sector, which is the ideal qualification for those taking on graduate roles in Irish Agri SMEs and for companies who cannot provide an in-house graduate programme.

A wide range of courses is now available for those working in farming, agri-business, and the wider industry.

According to Macra Agricultural Skillnet, “specific training events are developed in response to the needs of agribusinesses to deliver education and training to their staff, customers and others who are interested”.

A range of programmes are currently run which provide opportunities for businesses to facilitate upskilling among their staff – more details and a link to the online survey can be found by visiting the macraskillnet website.