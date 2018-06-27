Updated farm skills training programme launched by Skillnet

An updated farm skills and training programme for summer/autumn 2018 has been launched by Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

This year will see the introduction of a masters programme aimed at: advisors; sales representatives; consultants; educators; and others in the wider agricultural sector.

Participants of courses such as Professional Hoof Trimming, DIY AI, Ultrasound Scanning, Welding – and other technical workshops like Grass Measurement and Management – have apparently seen a direct impact in on-farm margins, Macra claims.

These new skills provided “immediate cost savings and, in some cases, off-farm income to participants”, the organisation contends.

“Due to high demand for the Young Beef Farmer Sustainability Programme (YBFSP) and the Leadership for Young Professionals Programme (L4YP) in 2017; these will be returning again this year,” a spokesperson for Macra na Feirme has said.

Information seminars on animal nutrition, silage analysis, business planning, staff management and other personal and business development skills were offered last year and were also well received according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that, in 2017, a total of 974 people completed the courses that covered over 40 different learning topics.

The network is co-funded by training participants and Skillnet Ireland to provide upskilling opportunities to farmers and those working in the agri-industry, according to Macra.

The courses cover technical, business, safety and personal development skills.

Macra na Feirme established the Skillnet network in 2015 and it has grown to provide a year-long offering of training events that were previously not available to those farming or working in agriculture.