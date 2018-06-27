Extreme forest fire risk warning in place

A Condition Red forest fire danger rating notice was issued yesterday (Tuesday, June 26) by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The warning is set to remain in place until Friday, June 29.

Under extreme fire risk conditions, any ignition may give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread – particularly in dead grasses, gorse and heather.

The department added that upland fires can cover extensive areas and pose extreme difficulties to suppression efforts.

Fires at this time of year can have a devastating impact on wildlife and habitats, especially fledgling birds and young mammals living in affected areas.

Forest owners are encouraged to implement fire prevention plans, and be prepared for the likelihood of fire outbreaks on or around their property.

Landowners and managers should ensure that the use of open fires, barbecues and other potential ignition sources does not occurr on forest land.

Similarly, the farming community are requested to be particularly vigilant with regard to the use of machinery around hay meadows.

Do not cause or light fires in and around forests or open land;

Dispose of smoking materials responsibly;

Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances;

Gather all family/group members and move to a safe location upwind of the fire;

Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location;

Evacuate if instructed to do so;

Co-operate with all instructions issued by the emergency services. Where the general public come into contact with fire outbreaks at or near recreational areas, the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety: