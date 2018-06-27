National Reserve applications almost hit the 1,000 mark
950 applications have been made to the National Reserve this year. Of the 950 applicants, 190 were submitted using a temporary reference number.
As soon as a herd number is allocated to these applicants, the National Reserve application submitted will become valid for processing.
Applications for this year’s National Reserve were submitted by May 15 – the same closing date as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).
Successful applicants
In the case that an application is successful, the applicant will receive an allocation of entitlements at the National Reserve national average. Where entitlements are below the national average, they will be topped up to the national average value.
Fund available
In February, AgriLand reported that the fund for 2018 would be in the region of €3.5 million. Under the scheme, priority will be given to young farmers and new entrants to farming who fulfill specific criteria.
- Be named on a herd number;
- Must not be more than 40 years of age at any time during the year they first submit an application;
- Must have successfully completed education in agriculture (FETAC level 6 or its equivalent) by the closing date for applications;
- Is setting up a farm holding for the first time or has set up a farm holding in the five years preceding the first submission of the BPS application.