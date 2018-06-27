New robotic milking system from DeLaval

Founded in Sweden over 135 years ago, DeLaval has grown to become a market leader in milking equipment and technology. Earlier this week, the company launched its latest innovation – the DeLaval VMS V300 milking system.

Described as a new experience for cows and customers, the VMS V300 is said to help farmers by making them less reliant on future labour market uncertainties, while also keeping them at the forefront of animal welfare and food safety.

99% teat spray hit rate;

Real quarter milking;

Up to 10% higher capacity from the previous model and lower running cost;

Up to 99.8% attachment rate;

Up to 50% faster attachment time. Claimed features:

The VMS V300 system, which is now available worldwide, comes with the DeLaval InControl. This is the new user interface that allows access to information and control of the system remotely.

In addition, the DeLaval InService all-inclusive customer programme is a solution where service, consumables, advisory and everything in between is available for a fixed price.

DeLaval InService provides farmers with the time to focus on the business of dairy farming with the assurance that every time they milk, the system’s performance is optimised.

DeLaval PureFlow, the new transparent teat preparation cup, is another key feature coming with the VMS V300. Lastly, DeLaval InSight, the latest in vision technology for a smooth, fast and accurate attachment is also incorporated.

Commenting on the launch, Joakim Rosengren, president and CEO of DeLaval, said: “As a market leader, we have both an obligation and an opportunity to contribute to better milking practices in all parts of the world, directly aiming at helping farmers with their daily challenges.