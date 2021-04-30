As the weeks progress in 2021, we are almost entering the month of May and the calf trade is seeing an ease back in the number of calves coming onto the scene this week it marts.

It will be interesting to see over the coming weeks if the rule of supply and demand will come into play and maintain the strong floor under calf prices which has been seen for a good proportion of the season.

In terms of the trade this week, managers are reporting very few setbacks in the prices of beef-sired calves – with only the beef calves coming from jersey cross-bred genetics and showing their true colours, stated to be back in price at some marts.

This week Agriland takes a look at recent calf sales held at Dungarvan, Mid-Tipp and Kilkenny Marts.

Calf trade at Dungarvan Mart

Agriland spoke with Dungarvan Mart manager, Ger Flynn, after this week’s calf sale on Thursday (April 29) at the Cork-based mart. Speaking about the sale of calves, he stated:

“Numbers were back slightly this week, but in fairness the calf prices for Friesian bulls were holding well. Strong British Friesian bulls were reaching up to €135-140/head, while the younger calf suitable for export was back down to €40-50/head.

“Exporters were in action this week again for the Angus bull and heifer calves and they seemed to be willing to pay that bit extra in comparison to previous weeks.

“Angus bulls sold up to €250/head and back to €150/head for the plainer calf. Heifers were selling at €100-200/head.

“The Hereford bull calves were in a big demand and sold up to €300/head, with prices easing back to €150/head but the average price would have been €220/head.

“Hereford heifers were priced at €140-200/head this week,” Ger concluded.

Calf trade at Mid-Tipp Mart

Numbers were also back at Mid-Tipp Mart on Wednesday (April 28) according to manager Martin Ryan. However, following a similar note to other managers, it left the prices stronger for calves that were presented for sale on the day.

Speaking about the sale, Martin stated:

“Customers were not in short supply this week by any means. A good few were happy to buy the calves off the phone without even previewing the calves.

“Exporters were in action for the right Angus calf that was ticking all the boxes with right age.

“For the small sale that we had, Friesian bulls were selling up to €230/head and back to €55/head – with the average price coming in at €120/head.

“The Angus bull calves were selling at €180-290/head, while the heifers were selling at an average price of €149/head.

“Hereford bulls were in a big demand from farmers and saw prices reach up to €330/head and back to €210/head. Heifers were selling from €110/head up to €260/head – with the average price being €176/head.

“Five Limousin bull calves sold at an average price of €249/head, while three Limousin bull calves sold at an average of €223/head,” Martin concluded.

Kilkenny Mart

There was a “sharper trade” all around for calves at Kilkenny Mart on Tuesday (April 27). according to auctioneer George Candler.

There was 100% clearance of 400 calves this week with George stating that first rate Friesian bull calves sold up to €170/head and eased back to prices of €80/head. The younger and second rate Friesian bull calf was selling at €40-90/head this week.

Turning to the Angus and Hereford bulls, these fetched prices of €140/head up to €300/head – while their female counterparts sold at €120/head up to €280/head.

In the continental calf section, prices were topped up to €410 for a Limousin bull calf – with prices settling back to €280/head for the bulls. Heifers were auctioned at €170/head up to €300/head in Kilkenny.