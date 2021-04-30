Weather conditions will turn more mixed over the bank holiday and into next week, with scattered blustery showers and cooler temperatures, according to Met Éireann.

There will be a mix of cloud and good sunny spells this morning (Friday, April 30) with just the risk of an isolated shower. Further showers will develop through the late morning, becoming heaviest and most frequent in Munster and south Leinster this afternoon with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light to moderate northeast or variable breezes.

Showers will become isolated overnight with good clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of will be -1° to +3° with a touch of frost and some mist patches developing as light variable winds fall calm locally.

Mist and fog will clear to sunny spells early tomorrow (Saturday, May 1) before giving way to scattered showers once again as the day progresses, which will be heaviest and most frequent over Munster. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light variable breezes.

Saturday night will be mostly dry and clear with just some passing cloud. Lowest temperatures should be -1° to +4° in light northerly or variable breezes with a patchy frost and mist in places.

Hazy sunshine on Sunday morning (May 2) will be followed by increasing cloud through the day. Some patchy drizzle may develop, especially over higher ground in Ulster. Highest temperatures again of 9° to 13°, coolest in the northwest in light westerly or variable breezes falling calm at times.

Rainy weather will spread from the west early on Sunday night, extending to all areas as winds back southerly and increase moderate to fresh and gusty, turning strong to near gale along exposed coasts. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 7°, coolest in Ulster.

Bank Holiday Monday (May 3) will see a wet and blustery start with widespread rain and fresh to strong southwesterly winds reaching near gale force along southern coasts.

The rain will clear to showers from the west during the afternoon and evening as strong and gusty winds veer to the northwest, with gales for a time along western coasts. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 13°.

Monday night will see scattered blustery showers in fresh to strong and gusty northwest-veering-northerly winds early in the night. It will become mostly dry and clear later in the night as northerly winds moderate. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 6°.

On Tuesday (May 4), raw, moderate to fresh northwesterly wind and scattered blustery showers will develop, becoming most frequent in the northwest with a slight risk of hail. Highest temperatures will struggle to get to 8° to 12°, coolest in the northwest.

On Tuesday night, scattered showery weather will continue along northern and western coasts with an increasing risk of hail. However, it will become dry and mostly clear elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 4° as winds back westerly and ease mostly light to moderate.

Wednesday (April 5) will be another cool day with scattered showers, most frequent and heaviest in Ulster with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 12°, coolest in the northwest as light winds veer northwesterly and increase mostly moderate once again.