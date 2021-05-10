The Economic Breeding Index (EBI) is a measure of the genetic potential of an animal. Research by Teagasc was undertaken to validate if EBI is delivering at farm level using E-profit monitor data.

The research findings have shown that every €1 increase in EBI will result in a €2 gain in net profit/cow.

So, cows with an EBI of €100 are leaving €200 more profit per lactation than cows with an EBI of €0.

The Index is comprised of seven Sub-Indexes; milk production and fertility are the two most valuable traits in the index.

EBI sub-indexes

Milk

When selecting on milk sub-index, Teagasc have included a threshold figure of ≥€50 for individual bulls.

This is easily achievable, as the average milk sub-index for the top 75 bulls is more than €95.

Look at the herd average milk kg – this is an indicator of the genetic ‘milkiness’ of the cows in your herd.

Fertility sub-index

Fertility remains the major driver of improvements in milk solids yield at farm level.

Herds with higher fertility sub-index are more genetically fertile, and as result are more likely to have lower empty-rates and calve more compactly.

While fertility of the national herd is improving, it is still far from industry targets on the average Irish dairy farm.

Advertisement

The Irish Cattle Breeders Federations (ICBF) and Teagasc have set a target of greater than €120 for the bull team average, and a threshold figure of ≥€80 for individual bulls.

Calving sub-index

The Calving Sub-Index will help to identify easy calving bulls and lower mortality rates.

When selecting bulls for the calving sub index, it is important to note that as team, calving sub-index increases.

The reason why gestation length is declining with increased calving sub-index is because approximately 50% of the value of the calving sub-index is coming from shorter gestation lengths.

Many farmers are starting calving earlier than planned in recent years. The combination of improved herd fertility and shorter gestation length means that many farmers are delaying the start of breeding.

Health

The health sub-index can be used to identify bulls that will breed healthier cows.

Greater cow longevity, the likelihood of restrictive access to antibiotics for treating mastitis, lameness and drying off, will result in increased emphasis on health traits.

Famers should target a health sub index of ≥€10 for the bull team average, with all bulls at least a positive figure for the health sub-index.

Team of bulls is critical

Teams of bulls should be used equally not only on cows, but on heifers as well. Over-reliance on one or more sires is risky.

Using bulls in a team (especially young GS bulls) will minimise the risks of bulls falling in EBI, and will result in higher reliability (95%) for the overall bull team. Herd size (including heifers) Recommended minimum

numbers of bulls 0-50 7 50-100 7 100-150 8 150-200 10 200-250 11 250-300 12 300-350 13 350-400 14 Image source: ICBF