The poor weather of late played its part in the reason why spring lamb numbers were back at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday (May 5), according to the mart’s manager, Maura Quigley.

Speaking to Agriland after the conclusion of Wednesday’s sale, Maura said that numbers were back, particularly in the case of spring lambs – which was probably down to the bad weather, with maybe lambs not thriving as well because of it.

“The trade was similar to last week, although numbers would be back compared to the previous few weeks,” she said.

“The poor weather has had a lot to do with that, especially in the case of spring lambs.

“While on the other hand, hoggets were much scarcer, and I’d say we are nearly at the end of them now – with only a handful seen on Wednesday.

“In saying that, they have lasted well, as other years we wouldn’t have seen as many hoggets as we have seen this late into the year.

Advertisement

“Looking at the trade, spring lambs were similar to last week, with prices topping €160/head for 45.7kg,” Maura added. These 42.6kg spring lambs on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last sold for €152/head

“Hoggets numbers were very small, with prices for those finished types making from €158/head, up to €170/head, while store types sold back to €108/head.

“The cull ewe trade was up on last week, with prices topping €160/head. Those heavier ewes you could say traded from €130/head, up to €150/head on average.

“Lighter cull ewes sold back to €116/head, with a good demand seen overall, for all types of ewes,” she explained.

“There was also a good trade for ewes with lambs at foot, with only one lot going unsold.

“Ewes with single lambs at foot made up to €220/unit, while ewes with twin lambs at foot sold up to €285/unit,” Maura concluded.