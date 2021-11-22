Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has “committed” to funding eco-schemes to the tune of 25% of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Pillar I budget.

That’s according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), which held a CAP ‘information evening’ last Friday (November 19), at which the minister was in attendance.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy said he “welcomed the commitment given by Minister McConalogue to direct 25% of Pillar I payments towards the eco-scheme”.

“In his address to the meeting, Minister McConalogue outlined his rationale on the new CAP plan that included 85% convergence; a 10% front-loading of payments; and an eco-scheme payment involving 25% of the state’s Pillar I payment.”

Reflecting on the meeting with the minister, Roddy highlighted “the importance of avoiding mixed messages as we move to finalise Ireland’s CAP plan”.

“Over the last week we have heard suggestions that the eco-scheme budget could be reduced to help protect higher payments rates which is why the minister’s clarification is vital,” Roddy noted.

He was referring to statements from other farm organisations in recent days calling for the level of funding for eco-schemes to be reduced.

The minister also confirmed that he had instructed the department to look at additional measures and actions for farmers to choose from as part of the eco-scheme, on foot of some concerns that the five options proposed at the moment are not enough, compared to eco-schemes in other EU member states.

Roddy said that the addition of further measures is “vital in ensuring all farmers can access the scheme”. He also called for a uniform payment rate that “reflects the demands made of farmers”.

“This is why we need the 25% budget which will pay a rate of €63/ha. To pay anything less would undermine the work and contribution made by farmers as they deliver on these measures to enhance the environment,” the INHFA president remarked.

He continued: “It is simply not credible for anyone to demand improved payments in the new Agri-Environment Climate Measure [AECM] for the delivery of actions to address climate change and improve biodiversity while at the same time looking to reduce the payment rates for equally demanding measures in the eco-scheme.”

Concluding his comments, Roddy highlighted the short timescale in concluding the CAP Strategic Plan (CSP), saying: “The deadline to have this in Brussels is the end of the year, which is why we need to focus on finalising outstanding issues, which are primarily in Pillar II.”