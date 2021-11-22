The weather will be cold this week, with some frosty nights in store. However, it will be largely dry, though there will be some rain and showers at times.

There is frost in many areas this this morning (Monday, November 22), which will clear by mid-morning, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be largely dry and mostly sunny. This afternoon, cloud will increase in the northwest with perhaps a little coastal drizzle. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 9° with light northerly or variable breezes.

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and with frost developing as temperatures fall to between -2° and 0°. It will be a bit cloudier and milder over north Ulster with perhaps some drizzle in the northwest and temperatures of 2° to 5°. Mist and fog patches will form in light breezes.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 23) will see largely dry weather, with mist, fog and frost clearing through the morning. There will be good sunny spells over the southern half of the country. It will be cloudier further north. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 9° with light variable breezes.

Tuesday night will be dry in Leinster and Munster with frost developing in places and lowest temperatures of -1° to +3°. Ulster and Connacht will be milder and cloudier with lows of 3° to 7° and moderate southwest winds. After a dry start, rain will develop in the northwest and will spread across the provinces overnight.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning (November 24), rain will move southeastwards over Leinster and Munster and will clear by noon. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the northwest and moderate southwest winds will become west to northwest as rain clears. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 9°.

Wednesday night will be cold with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent near northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 3° with mostly moderate northwest winds.

Thursday (November 25) will be a bright day with sunny spells. It will be mainly dry, but some scattered showers are likely on north-facing coasts. Highest temperatures are expected to be 5° to 8° with moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds.

Thursday night will be mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the northwest later in the night and spread southeastwards. Lowest temperatures will be -1° to +4°, coldest in the southeast.

On Friday (November 26), rain will move southeastwards and clear with scattered showers following. It will become very cold and blustery, with fresh, gusty northwest winds and afternoon temperatures of 5° to 8°.

The weather at the weekend will continue cold. Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers with highest temperatures of 6° to 8°. Sunday will be a bit less cold with rain developing in the west and spreading eastwards.