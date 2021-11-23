Last week’s cattle sale at Enniscorthy Mart noticed a smaller showing of cattle than previous weeks – reflecting the trend currently seen at most marts nationwide.

This comes following the mart having witnessed large sales of cattle right throughout the autumn period, according to Enniscorthy Mart’s manager Kevin Murphy.

Before the heifers and bullocks came through the ring, there was “a big entry of cull cows which has been the case for the last month”, according to the Enniscorthy Mart manager.

A total of 25 pens of cows was on offer at the sale, with a range of both dairy and suckler cows – both fleshed and store-type cows.

Commenting on the trade at the sale, Kevin Murphy said: “Overall, the trade was much improved on recent weeks with buyers more eager for stock.”

He noted that the plainer lots “saw the biggest improvement in price” last week.

Murphy explained that prior to last week’s sale, “plainer cattle would have dropped further than the quality cattle in the past few weeks, with some lots edging up €50/head to €70/head on two weeks ago”.

Cull cow sale

Despite the big number of cows at the sale, the cull cow trade saw a lift in prices at Enniscorthy.

Kevin noted that “more buyers were present both online and ringside”. Limousin-cross cow weighing 815kg sold for €1,550

Charolais-cross cow weighing 660kg sold for €1,220

Limousin-cross cow weighing 615kg sold for €1,320

Cull suckler-bred cows ranged from €1,220 for a 660kg store Charolais, up to €1,600 for a finished 890kg Angus cow.

Finished Friesians sold from €980 up to €1,190 for 830kg.

“There are plenty of customers looking for those well-fleshed and forward store cows as beef seems to be in strong demand, whether it comes from in-spec, prime cattle or cows.”

Sample prices from the cow ring:

890kg Aberdeen Angus-cross cow: €1,600;

815kg Limousin cow: €1,550;

660kg Charolais-cross cow: €1,080;

830kg Friesian cow: €1,190;

750kg Friesian cow: €1,100;

700kg Friesian-cross cow: €980;

625kg Friesian cow: €820;

550kg Jersey-cross cow: €540.

Store Friesian cows sold from €500 up to €920/head on the day.

Beef and forward-store bullocks

Commenting on the trade for forward-type bullocks, Murphy said: “There has been a strong demand for finished and forward cattle which has never dropped all season.

“Factory agents, feedlot buyers and farmers are all very eager for those forward stores no matter what the breed, as there is a lot of confidence among buyers for the beef trade over the short term anyway.”

Quality suckler-bred forward bullocks ranged from €2.21/kg up to €2.40/kg. 510kg Belgian Blue-cross bullock sold for €1,200

Four 570kg Friesian-cross bullocks sold for €1,090/head

This 420kg Simmental-cross bullock sold for €940

Finished cattle were scarce on the day and ranged from €1,330 up to €1,790 for an 800kg Limousin-cross bullock.

Lighter Store Bullocks

Light store bullocks sold from €730 for plainer lots out of the dairy herd up to €1,180 for two top-quality Limousins weighing 455kg.

Quality stock were selling from €2.24/kg up to a top price of €2.59/kg and the plainer bullocks were making from €1.90/kg up to €2.15/kg.

Friesians Bullocks

Store Friesian bullocks were scarce on the day and ranged from €1.65/kg up to €1.91/kg for a grouping of four nice Friesians weighing 570kg making €1,090.

Sample prices for Friesian bullocks:

Four Friesian bullocks 571kg: €1,090;

One Friesian bullock 485kg: €840;

Four Friesian bullocks 460kg: €760.

Store Heifers

Forward store-type heifers sold from €2.03/kg up to €2.36/kg for quality lots. Plainer, dairy-bred heifers ranged anywhere from €1.68/kg up to €2.16/kg. Two Simmental-cross heifers (may be in calf) 360kg: €700

475kg Angus heifer: €960

490kg Limousin heifer: €1,040

Light store suckler-bred heifers with plenty of scope sold from €2.09/kg up to €2.50/kg, with a 380kg Limousin making €950.