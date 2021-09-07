The man at the helm of Enniscorthy Mart, Tommy Harrington, has decided to take a step back from his role as mart manager.

Tommy has handed the reigns over to Kevin Murphy who has been assistant mart manager at the Wexford-based mart.

However, Tommy will still be around on sale days and be continue to be seen in the auctioneer’s box as usual.

A statement from the mart said: “After nearly 50 years of service to the mart, Tommy is set to take a step back.

“We would like to thank Tommy for all his years of service and wish him the best of luck in his [semi] retirement.”

Kevin Murphy (pictured) will take over the reins from Tommy Harrington at Enniscorthy Mart

Enniscorthy Mart has been in business since 1968 and holds weekly cattle and sheep sales – with cattle sales on Tuesday and sheep and calf sales on Wednesdays.

For sheep farmers, the mart is hosting the County Wexford Sheep Breeders tomorrow (Wednesday, September 7) for its evening show and sale.

Meanwhile the weekly sale of weanlings is set to commence on Thursday, September 23, at 12:00p.m. On the same day, a special entry of 20 “top-quality” in-calf Freisan heifers will be offered.

Entries are invited for all types of stock for both the weanling sales and the dairy sale on September 23.

