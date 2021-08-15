A massive entry of 3,000 sheep was seen at Enniscorthy Mart on Wednesday (August 11) – when the mart hosted its annual show and sale, as well as the Wexford Sheep Breeders’ yearly show and sale.

Agriland spoke to Kevin Murphy of Enniscorthy Mart to get a rundown on the trade for lambs and cull ewes.

He said: “We had a massive sheep sale this week; it was our biggest sale of the year so far with almost 3,000 sheep on offer.

“The numbers have been rising for the last number of weeks as farmers [sell] recently weaned cull ewes and lambs becoming fit. The trade is lasting very well for all types considering the big numbers on offer.

“There are more and more finished lambs appearing each week, and factory agents are as eager as ever for suitable lambs.

“The heavier butcher-type lamb continues to sell very well, mostly to local butchers, with some lots making a good deal more than the factory-fit lambs. They ranged in price from €80 to €99 over the kilo.”

Sample butcher lamb prices:

Eight at 50kg sold for €149/head;

10 at 48kg sold for €145/head;

16 at 49kg sold for €141/head;

10 at 51kg sold for €138/head;

13 at 48kg sold for €130/head.

Kevin added: “Factory lambs sold from €112/head for 13 lambs at 43kg, up to €129/head for 18 lambs at 48kg – most of which were bought by factory agents who were keen for lambs.”

Sample factory lamb prices:

18 at 48kg sold for €129/head;

10 at 45kg sold for €129/head;

12 at 46kg sold for €127/head;

Seven at 47kg sold for €123/head;

11 at 45kg sold for €114/head.

Continuing, Kevin said: “We are seeing a very strong store lamb trade with plenty of farmers looking to buy store lambs. Heavy store lambs sold from €60 to €70 over the kilo.

“Light store lambs sold from €55 to €71 over their weight, with buyers coming long distances to buy nice stores.”

Store lamb prices:

12 at 40kg sold for €110/head;

11 at 40kg sold for €108/head;

18 at 38kg sold for €101/head;

10 at 33kg sold for €104/head;

Seven at 34kg sold for €97/head;

10 at 31kg sold for €93/head;

16 at 33kg sold for €88/head.

Cull ewes top €200 at Enniscorthy Mart

Speaking about the cull ewe trade seen on Wednesday at Enniscorthy Mart, Kevin added: “There was a big number of recently weaned cull ewes on offer as farmers rush to make use of the very strong trade when prices are so strong.

“The heavy ewes were scarce, but still an exceptional trade with a single ewe weighing 100kg making €200.”

Heavy cull ewe prices: